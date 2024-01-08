Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSTR, SPR, DRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 42,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 349.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 44,146 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 159.9% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 16,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, SPR options, or DRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.