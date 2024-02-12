Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MED, INMD, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 8,706 contracts, representing approximately 870,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 33,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MED options, INMD options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

