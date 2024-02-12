News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MED, INMD, ABR

February 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 8,706 contracts, representing approximately 870,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 33,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MED options, INMD options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MED
INMD
ABR

