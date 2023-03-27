Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MBUU, TWLO, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU), where a total of 663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 111,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 25,729 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 60,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 12,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MBUU options, TWLO options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETF Fund Flows
Institutional Holders of Cooper Companies
ECNS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.