Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MBUU, TWLO, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU), where a total of 663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 111,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 25,729 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 60,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 12,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

