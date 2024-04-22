Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, PYPL, BRBR

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 54,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) saw options trading volume of 4,932 contracts, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
