Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, PYPL, BRBR

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 237,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 54,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) saw options trading volume of 4,932 contracts, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

