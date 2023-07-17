Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, GOOG, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 8,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 818,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 171,004 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 33,629 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
