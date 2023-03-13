Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNC, DE, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), where a total volume of 17,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,600 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

