Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUM, QS, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 13,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 35,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 133,033 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 14,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

