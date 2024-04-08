Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUM, QS, MSFT

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 35,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 133,033 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 14,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUM options, QS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Canada Stock Channel
ETFs Holding REN
ETFs Holding MNTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.