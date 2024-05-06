Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, MSTR, WCC

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 28,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 11,865 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 175.9% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, MSTR options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding Bunge Global SA
EQL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding IWY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.