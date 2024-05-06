News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, MSTR, WCC

May 06, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 295,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 532.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 16,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 28,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 11,865 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 175.9% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

