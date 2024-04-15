Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GD, SAM, BHVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total of 4,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 5,078 contracts, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

