Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GD, SAM, BHVN

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total of 4,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 5,078 contracts, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GD options, SAM options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

