Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GD, SAM, BHVN

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 5,078 contracts, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GD options, SAM options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: My Morning Joe Stock Watch
CFSB Average Annual Return
PRGO Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.