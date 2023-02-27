Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FUBO, VMW, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 109,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.9% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 21,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 8,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 873,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 2,721 contracts, representing approximately 272,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

