Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, PETS, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 10,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 1,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2810 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2810 strike highlighted in orange:
