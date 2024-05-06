News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, LRCX, LOPE

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 59,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 5,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 6,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 659,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $965 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $965 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) options are showing a volume of 1,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, LRCX options, or LOPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

