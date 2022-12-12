Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CWH, VSCO, EXAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 3,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 392,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,752 contracts, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 7,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, VSCO options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.