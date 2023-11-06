Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 27,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 289,942 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 21,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 518,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 36,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
