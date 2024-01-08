News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORT, DHT, BG

January 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 6,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) options are showing a volume of 11,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 5,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

