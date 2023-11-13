News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CC, SATS, LW

November 13, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total volume of 5,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 4,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 8,288 contracts, representing approximately 828,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

