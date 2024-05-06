Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BL, RILY, VSTO

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 12,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,050 contracts, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BL options, RILY options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VVOS Average Annual Return
WDNA Average Annual Return
Funds Holding XDSL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.