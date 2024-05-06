Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BL, RILY, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 12,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,050 contracts, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BL options, RILY options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

