Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BL, RILY, VSTO

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 5,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 12,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,050 contracts, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
