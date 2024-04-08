Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, WAL, TWLO

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 10,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 23,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 17,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
