Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, WAL, TWLO

April 08, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 329,157 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 21,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 10,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 23,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 17,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

