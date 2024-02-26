Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, UPST, ALG

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 44,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 6,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) options are showing a volume of 331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ALG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of ALG. Below is a chart showing ALG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
