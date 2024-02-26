News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, UPST, ALG

February 26, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 359,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 74.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 31,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 44,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 6,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) options are showing a volume of 331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ALG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of ALG. Below is a chart showing ALG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, UPST options, or ALG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

