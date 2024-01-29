Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADM, NFE, RGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 38,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 5,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) options are showing a volume of 3,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADM options, NFE options, or RGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.