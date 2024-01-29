Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABNB, META, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 48,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 6,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 182,795 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 115.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 6,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 513,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 26,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, META options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.