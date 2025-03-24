News & Insights

Markets
YETI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YETI, TRUP, C

March 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 10,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,700 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,675 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 9,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, TRUP options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 VSLR Videos
 IOTS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> VSLR Videos-> IOTS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YETI
TRUP
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.