Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YETI, TRUP, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 10,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,700 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,675 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 9,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

