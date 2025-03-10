News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XYZ, KHC, APP

March 10, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 86,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 88,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 15,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 77,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, KHC options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

XYZ
KHC
APP

