Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XYZ, KHC, APP

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 88,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 15,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 77,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
