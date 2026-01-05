Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XYZ, HAL, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 55,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.1% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 24,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 80,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 8,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,100 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, HAL options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.