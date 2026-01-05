Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XYZ, HAL, AXP

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 80,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 8,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,100 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 19,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, HAL options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DBCP YTD Return
VLY market cap history
BTU Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.