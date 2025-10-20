Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XYZ, CLOV, EQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 26,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 45,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 21,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 35,554 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

