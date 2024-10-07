Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XOM, DPZ, TDS

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,538 contracts, representing approximately 353,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,241 contracts, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
