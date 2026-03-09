Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XENE, BBW, GS

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 5,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.8% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 35,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XENE options, BBW options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend History
Institutional Holders of MARW
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AENG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.