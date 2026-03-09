Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XENE, BBW, GS

March 09, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE), where a total of 31,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 339.4% of XENE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 932,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,200 underlying shares of XENE. Below is a chart showing XENE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 5,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.8% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 35,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XENE options, BBW options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

