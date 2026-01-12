Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, PSTG, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 10,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 28,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 17,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

