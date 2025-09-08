Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, BBW, AAP

September 08, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 12,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) saw options trading volume of 1,978 contracts, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 9,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BBW options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZHNE
 IFT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZHNE-> IFT Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
BBW
AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.