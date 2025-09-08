Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, BBW, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 12,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) saw options trading volume of 1,978 contracts, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 9,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

