Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, BBW, AAP

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) saw options trading volume of 1,978 contracts, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 9,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BBW options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
