Markets
WWD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WWD, AOSL, AVTR

November 24, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), where a total volume of 2,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 206,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 1,856 contracts, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 53,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 53,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WWD options, AOSL options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 CLCO Stock Predictions
 BTAI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> CLCO Stock Predictions-> BTAI market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WWD
AOSL
AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.