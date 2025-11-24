Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WWD, AOSL, AVTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), where a total volume of 2,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 206,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 1,856 contracts, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 53,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 53,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WWD options, AOSL options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.