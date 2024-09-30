Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WLK, LEU, ADP

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 1,576 contracts, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 8,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLK options, LEU options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
