Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WLK, LEU, ADP

September 30, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total of 2,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 515,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 1,576 contracts, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 8,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

