WING

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WING, OXY, PCRX

August 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 3,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 553,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 58,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) options are showing a volume of 8,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,900 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, OXY options, or PCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
