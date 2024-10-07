Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WING, FL, AIG

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 13,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 19,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WING options, FL options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding VNCE
GWAC Options Chain
Institutional Holders of UMAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.