Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WING, FL, AIG

October 07, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 1,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 156,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 13,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 19,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, FL options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Stocks mentioned

WING
FL
AIG

