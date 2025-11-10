Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: W, DRI, HHH

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 18,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 4,907 contracts, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 1,200 contracts, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

