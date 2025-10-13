Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VST, VRSN, SMMT

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 3,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 17,139 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 5,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
