Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VRTX, AXP, BURL

November 03, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 5,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, AXP options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

