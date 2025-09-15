Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VRT, AAOI, ALB

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 28,114 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 21,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
