Markets
VRT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VRT, AAOI, ALB

September 15, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 36,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 28,114 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 21,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, AAOI options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ALE Next Dividend Date
 CZOO shares outstanding history
 TMV YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ALE Next Dividend Date-> CZOO shares outstanding history-> TMV YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT
AAOI
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.