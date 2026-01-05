Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VLO, LRCX, AVGO

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 65,898 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 234,152 contracts, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, LRCX options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
