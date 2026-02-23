Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VKTX, WMB, EVTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 21,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 3,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 56,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 17,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC) options are showing a volume of 2,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of EVTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of EVTC. Below is a chart showing EVTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, WMB options, or EVTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

