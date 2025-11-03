Markets
UPST

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, MHK, ON

November 03, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 32,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 4,118 contracts, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 46,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

