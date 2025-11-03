Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, MHK, ON

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 4,118 contracts, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 46,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, MHK options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Materials Stocks
KALU Stock Predictions
PARA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.