Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, ASO, AGO

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 8,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 1,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, ASO options, or AGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
