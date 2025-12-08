Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, ASO, AGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 28,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 11,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 8,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 1,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

