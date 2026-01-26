Markets
UPS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, TTD, ARES

January 26, 2026 — 01:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 34,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 67,255 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 10,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, TTD options, or ARES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

