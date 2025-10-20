Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNH, REPL, CELC

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 36,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) saw options trading volume of 11,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 100.1% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
