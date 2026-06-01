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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, TTWO, WMT

June 01, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 3,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 391,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 699,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 111,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, TTWO options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ULTA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ULTA
TTWO
WMT

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