Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, TTWO, WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 111,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, TTWO options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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