Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, TTWO, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 3,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 391,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 699,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 111,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, TTWO options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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