Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, DAL, LULU

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 54,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 24,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, DAL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
