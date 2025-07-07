Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, DAL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 216,174 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 16,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 54,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 24,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

