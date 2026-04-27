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UBER

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, CTRA, VZ

April 27, 2026 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 65,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 29,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) options are showing a volume of 32,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 114,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, CTRA options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of XXV
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of XXV-> Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
CTRA
VZ

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