Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, CTRA, VZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 65,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 29,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) options are showing a volume of 32,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 114,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, CTRA options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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