Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, BA, WFC

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 42,285 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 119,172 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, BA options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Stock Picks
PJT Dividend History
DTH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.