Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, BA, WFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 108,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 23,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 42,285 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 119,172 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, BA options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.