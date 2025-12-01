Markets
U

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, VRT, ETSY

December 01, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 47,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,600 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 33,129 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, VRT options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DBX Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of CHTR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DBX Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of CHTR-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPAC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U
VRT
ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.