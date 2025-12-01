Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, VRT, ETSY

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 33,129 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, VRT options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DBX Options Chain
Institutional Holders of CHTR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.