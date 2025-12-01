Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, VRT, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 47,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 6,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,600 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 33,129 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

