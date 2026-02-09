Markets
U

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, UPST, LW

February 09, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 73,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 14,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 12,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, UPST options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BVN Stock Predictions
 RILY market cap history
 VMEM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BVN Stock Predictions-> RILY market cap history-> VMEM Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U
UPST
LW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.