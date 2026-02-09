Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, UPST, LW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 73,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 7,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 14,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 12,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, UPST options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.