Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, GOOGL, GEO

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 208,043 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 20,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,848 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, GOOGL options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XRM Options Chain
TECX shares outstanding history
BSN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.