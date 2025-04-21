Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, GOOGL, GEO

April 21, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 48,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 24,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 208,043 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 20,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,848 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, GOOGL options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

